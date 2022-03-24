(Milan, MN) -- A Chippewa County sheriff’s deputy has been injured after his vehicle was hit by a suspected impaired driver. The Minnesota State Patrol says at 4:06 p-m Wednesday, Deputy Jeffrey Jerve of Montevideo was parked on the shoulder of Highway 59 about three miles southeast of Milan and conducting a traffic stop when his S-U-V was struck from behind by another S-U-V. Jerve was taken to the Chippewa County Montevideo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver who hit him was also taken to the Montevideo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol says they believe alcohol was involved in the crash.