(Evansville, MN)-- On Saturday, the Douglas County Communications Center received a 911 call of a shed fire at 16475 County Road 5 NW near Evansville. The caller reported the shed was on their residence and detached from their home, and was fully engulfed in flames.
The Millerville Fire Department was dispatched, and they requested Brandon and Evansville Fire Department for mutual aid. The departments were able to extinguish the fire, but the shed with many items of value were a total loss.
The cause of the fire is still unknown. The property is reportedly owned by Derek and Alicia Meissner.