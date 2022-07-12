(Miltona, MN)--On Monday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a hay shed on fire at an address off Vermont Lake Access Rd in Miltona. When the Miltona Fire Department arrived on the scene, they found a large quonset shed filled with large hay bales with the shed on fire.
Initial investigation suggests a spontaneous combustion in the center area of the shed. Miltona Fire requested assistance from the Parkers Prairie Fire Department. Together, they were able to safely extinguish the fire.
The property is reportedly owned by Jeff Boesl.
The Miltona Fire Department, the Parkers Prairie Fire Department, and the Parkers Prairie Ambulance Service assisted on scene.