(Alexandria, MN)--The Red Willow Arts Coalition had the Shane Martin Band and their Alabama Tribute show last night. (Thursday) The weather was questionable leading up to the concert, but you can’t keep a good man or woman down as the sun came out and it turned out to be a nice evening with a great crowd on hand for the show. The concert took place at the Douglas County Courthouse lawn.
Next Thursday night at 7 p.m. it’s the Rockin’ Hollywoods and oldies music. For more go to the Red Willow Arts Coalition's website at redwillowartscoalition.org.