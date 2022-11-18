(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Minnesotans have certainly had some practice on snowy roads over the last week or so, and now a quick refresher from the State Patrol on driving safety, as Minnesota wraps up Winter Hazard Awareness Week. Sergeant Jesse Grabow says always buckle up, maintain adequate distance from other vehicles, avoid distractions and stay alert -- but just as important he says is "Know that, as Minnesotans and anybody traveling through this area, things can change very quickly." What might be good on the road at this time, can change very quickly around every curve, over every hill, whatever it may be. So again, drive accordingly."
Grabow says keep informed of current road conditions on 511mn.org. (There's also a smartphone app.) Be sure your vehicle's tank is full and keep a winter survival kit, an warm jacket and mittens, plus extra blankets on board. Another safe driving tip: Watch for ice on bridge decks and always keep cruise control off.