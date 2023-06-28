(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Jesse Grabow has another "Ask the Trooper" question and answer about taking your driver's license road test with a dog.
Question: I read your recent article about vehicle equipment and taking the road test for your driver’s license. When I take my test, can I take my dog along with me?
Answer: Minnesota state statute says pets or loose objects that may distract, injure, or break are not allowed in the motor vehicle during the road test. In addition, smoking, eating, drinking a beverage, or using a cellular phone or any other electronic device are also prohibited during the test.
No one is allowed in a test vehicle during an actual road test except the driver and the authorized examiner. If you have additional questions you can contact Driver and Vehicle Services at (651) 297-3298 or dvs.driverslicense@state.mn.us
A portion of state statutes were used with permission from the Office of the Revisor of Statutes. If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Trp. Jesse Grabow, Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. (You can follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at, jesse.grabow@state.mn.us).