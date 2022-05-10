(Chanahassen, MN)--Following severe weather on Monday, the National Weather Service says that more severe weather is possible both Wednesday and Thursday.
The National Weather Service says that scattered storms will develop Wednesday afternoon and become widespread Wednesday night. Large hail, damaging winds, a tornado or two, and heavy rain with possible flash flooding are all possible.
Then on Thursday, there will be an enhanced risk for severe weather across Minnesota as numerous thunderstorms will fire as a cold front will push across eastern Dakotas Thursday afternoon and track east through the evening. Very large hail (over 2” in diameter), widespread damaging winds, and some tornadoes are possible.
Officials say that storms will reach far western Minnesota late Thursday afternoon, then track east to Wisconsin by late evening.
