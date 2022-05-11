(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says a few thunderstorms are possible early today as a frontal boundary moves northward from Iowa. Later this afternoon, a complex of thunderstorms are expected to develop across eastern Nebraska, and move north-northeast toward southwestern Minnesota.
These storms are expected to intensify as they move into Minnesota. An enhanced risk of severe weather exists for today across the state.
The best chance for storms will be in southern Minnesota, but central and west central Minnesota could also see some thunderstorms today.
Officials say the best chance for severe weather will between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. today. The main threat will be large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes as well.
