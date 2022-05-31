(Forada, MN)--A tornado did damage around the community of Forada on Monday afternoon. The tornado struck at around 4:35 p.m.
Also, there were reports of a tornado three miles west of Starbuck. A spotter reported a rain-wrapped tornado on the ground there at around 4:10 p.m. Trees were down in the area and pick-up truck towing a trailer was rolled.
In addition, there were reports of damage in the Nelson area in Douglas County.
Winds of 60 to 90 mph were reported across the region and did damage in Douglas, Otter Tail, Stevens, Grant, Pope, Swift, Todd, Yellow Medicine, and other counties across the area. The Appleton Airport reported a wind gust 90 mph.
Large hail of 1.00 to 2.00 inch diameter was common from the storms. Garfield had a report of 2 inch diameter hail, while Starbuck and Lowry reported 1.75 inch diameter hail.
The National Weather Service will be assessing the damage in the area.