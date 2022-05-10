(Chanhassen, MN)--Severe weather hit much of Minnesota on Monday. Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings were issued along with a tornado watch for portions of the state.
The National Weather Service says a tornado was spotted on the ground near Gilman in Benton County on Monday.
Large hail was also reported in Benton, Chippewa, Hubbard, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Mille Lacs, Otter Tail, Sherburne, Stearns, Yellow Medicine, Wright, and other counties around the state.
Officials say the largest hail was reported in Clarkfield and Boyd where 2.50 inch hail was spotted. In addition, 2.00 inch diameter hail was reported near Fergus Falls and Montevideo.
Also, winds of 76 mph were reported in Olmstead County.
More severe weather will be possible again for Wednesday and Thursday across Minnesota.