(Undated)--Severe Weather Awareness Week wraps-up today. (Friday) On Thursday, Minnesota's Department of Homeland Safety and Emergency Management tested the warning sirens across the state for schools and businesses, and a second siren Thursday evening for families
Today, extreme heat is in the spotlight despite there being snow on the ground. According to the Department of Health (MDH), between 2000 to 2016, 54 deaths were directly attributable to extreme heat in Minnesota. The National Weather Service (NWS) places a high priority on alerting the public to heat wave hazards.
For more ways to keep you and your family safe this summer go to the DHS website at: https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/hsem/weather-awareness-preparedness/Pages/severe-weather-heat.aspx.