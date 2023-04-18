Severe Weather Awareness Week, time to gear-up for severe weather season

(File photo)

(Undated)--Minnesota’s Severe Weather Awareness Week kicked off on Monday.  Each day the National Weather Service is highlighting different topics about severe weather.

*Monday: Alerts and Warnings.

*Tuesday: Severe Weather, Lightning and Hail

*Wednesday: Floods

*Thursday: Tornadoes (with statewide tornado drills)

*Friday: Extreme Heat

Counties throughout Minnesota will sound their outdoor warning sirens at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. this Thursday, April 20 so Minnesotans can practice their tornado sheltering plans.​

Tags