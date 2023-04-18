(Undated)--Minnesota’s Severe Weather Awareness Week kicked off on Monday. Each day the National Weather Service is highlighting different topics about severe weather.
*Monday: Alerts and Warnings.
*Tuesday: Severe Weather, Lightning and Hail
*Wednesday: Floods
*Thursday: Tornadoes (with statewide tornado drills)
*Friday: Extreme Heat
Counties throughout Minnesota will sound their outdoor warning sirens at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. this Thursday, April 20 so Minnesotans can practice their tornado sheltering plans.