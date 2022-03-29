(Alexandria, MN) — If a Douglas County resident’s emergency plan does not contain enough water and food for three full days, that person is not prepared. Douglas County Emergency Management advises all residents to review and replenish during Severe Weather Awareness Week April 4 – 8.
“Severe weather is just one of many hazards that can impact Douglas County with little or no warning,” says Douglas County Emergency Management Director Julie Anderson. “Now is the time to fill containers with water for drinking and bathing and stock up on shelf stable food items. If people can afford it, purchasing a generator is also a recommended preparedness step.”
A well-stocked emergency kit includes:
- water (3 gallons per person, per day)
- flashlight
- shelf-stable food (dried or canned)
- whistle to alert authorities
- portable battery-operated radio
- first aid kit
- tools to shut off utilities
- cell phone charger
- small amounts of life-saving prescription medicine
Thursday, April 8, is tornado drill day. In partnership with the National Weather Service, Douglas County will sound the outdoor warning sirens at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. This is the time to practice taking shelter. The best options are:
- Basement
- Interior room with no windows
- Lowest level of apartment building
When taking shelter inside, protection from falling or flying debris is important. People should take cover under a heavy table if possible, crouch low to the floor, cover themselves with thick padding or blankets and cover their head with their hands. If people are outside:
- Seek shelter in a sturdy building
- If no shelter is available, lie flat and face-down on low ground. Get as far away from trees and cars as possible.
People must not stay in a mobile home. When warnings are issued, they need to go to the provided storm shelter. If no shelter is available, they must move away from the mobile home and vehicles and lie flat protecting their head.
-30-
About Severe Weather Awareness Week April 4-8
Check the Douglas County website and social media, along with local media, each day to learn more about:
Monday – Alerts and Warnings
Tuesday – Severe Weather, Lightning and Hail
Wednesday – Floods
Thursday – Tornadoes
Friday – Extreme Heat