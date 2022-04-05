(Chanhassen, MN)--Monday kicked off Minnesota’s Severe Weather Awareness Week which takes place April 4-April 8 this year.
Officials remind everyone that statewide tornado drills are set for 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 7. Outdoor sirens and NOAA weather radios will sound at that time.
The National Weather Service says that schools and businesses are encouraged to conduct a tornado drill at 1:45 pm to practice an emergency tornado shelter plan.
In addition, the 6:45 p.m. tornado drill will allow individuals and families the opportunity to practice their own emergency plans at home.