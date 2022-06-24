(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says a line of strong to severe storms are expected to move across the area late tonight. Officials say that numerous severe thunderstorms are expected across much of eastern North Dakota and west-central and northwest Minnesota. The main hazards will be large hail up to two inches and damaging wind gusts of 70 to 75 mph. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.
The area of highest concern stretches from Alexandria, Fergus Falls, Bemidji, Fargo-Moorhead, Thief River Falls, and Warroad.
The National Weather Service says to take shelter if the storms approach your area tonight.