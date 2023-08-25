(Undated)--The hot temperatures and lack of rain this week have not helped with the drought situation in Minnesota. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows that about 73% of the state remains in a moderate drought. However, the severe drought is growing. Last week, the severe drought covered 22.98% of the state. Now it reportedly covers about one-third of the state.
Most of Douglas, Grant, and Otter Tail counties are in a moderate drought situation. Pope and Stevens counties are currently abnormally dry.
Temperatures will cool into the mid to upper 70s over the weekend.