(Carlos Township)--Authorities say that seven people are injured, two with life-threatening injuries, in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Douglas County.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Carlos Township. A Toyota Sienna, driven by Ali Moin, 40, of Bloomington, was traveling northbound on State Highway 29, and a Cadillac SRX, driven by Marilyn Grover, 80, of Alexandria, was traveling eastbound on County Road 5 when the two vehicles collided at the intersection.
Grover along with a passenger, William Grover, 91, of Alexandria, both suffered life-threatening injuries. They were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital.
Moin, along with four passengers, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Miltona and Carlos Fire, North, Parkers, Long Prairie Ambulance, and Lifelink & North Air all responded to the scene.