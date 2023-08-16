(Alexandria, MN)--College-level scholars from around Minnesota are preparing lectures on a variety of topics – from history and political science to economics, geography, and biology. The Fall 2023 Season begins Tuesday, September 12, and continues through October 19. All lectures will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:15-5:15 pm.
Admission for the lecture series is by season membership only. A single registration fee of $125 covers all lectures for the season. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, please call 320-762-4510 or 888-234-1313, or visit alextech.edu/SeniorCollege.
Senior College Lectures, Fall 2023
Supreme Court Review and Preview, Tim Johnson, University of Minnesota
The Power of Building an Inclusive Community,Keith Turner and Carl Crawford
Telling Stories, Louis Johnston
There has Always Been Drinking in America: Alcohol, History, Culture, and What it All Means for Prevention,Rodney Wambeam, University of Wyoming (session via Zoom)
"What Ifs" from the 1980s, Ken Jones, College of St. Benedict/St. John's University
Crime of the Century, Lacey Fontaine, Charles Lindbergh Museum
It Happened in a National Park,Arlin Nikolas, M-State
A Lifetime of Memories: Little Golden Books, Dr. Ellen Radel, Southwest Minnesota State University
Runes and Runic Inscriptions, Loraine Jensen, American Association for Runic Studies
The Ground Beneath our Feet: Life in the Soil, Miriam Gieske, University of Minnesota Morris
Queen Elizabeth II and the End of Britain's Empire, Dr. Jacqueline R. deVries, Augsburg University
About Senior College
Senior College of West Central Minnesota offers a lecture series each Fall and Spring and a short course in Winter. Established in the Fall of 2006, the first season was offered in the Spring of 2007. Faculty from Minnesota’s colleges and universities give lectures on a variety of topics – including history, political science and economics, science, literature, philosophy, art, and current affairs. Designed for adults 50+, adults of all ages are welcome. Senior College aims to “bring the liberal arts to life” offering informative and challenging college level learning that is stimulating and social without the pressures of tests, grades or degrees.