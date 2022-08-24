Senator Tina Smith to be in Alexandria at ATTC

(Senator Tina Smith picture courtesy: U.S. Senate)

 U.S. Senate Photographic Studio, Joy Holder

(Alexandria, MN)--Today (Wednesday), U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-Minn.) will be in Alexandria, Minnesota to visit Alexandria Technical and Community College (ATCC) and learn about the Global Military Learning Network she and Senator Klobuchar secured $1.1 million in federal funding for earlier this year.

Officials say this funding will go towards launching a pilot platform that will award credits for military learning and occupational experiences, streamline military admissions processes, develop a secure military-friendly enrollment portal, eliminate the cost of remedial coursework, and increase the number of military graduates available to meet workforce needs.

