(Alexandria, MN)--Today (Wednesday), U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-Minn.) will be in Alexandria, Minnesota to visit Alexandria Technical and Community College (ATCC) and learn about the Global Military Learning Network she and Senator Klobuchar secured $1.1 million in federal funding for earlier this year.
Officials say this funding will go towards launching a pilot platform that will award credits for military learning and occupational experiences, streamline military admissions processes, develop a secure military-friendly enrollment portal, eliminate the cost of remedial coursework, and increase the number of military graduates available to meet workforce needs.