Senator Tina Smith to be new char of Senate Ag Subcommittee

(U.S. Senator Tina Smith picture courtesy: U.S. Senate)

 U.S. Senate Photographic Studio, Joy Holder

(Mankato, MN)--Minnesota U.S. Senator Tina Smith is the new chair of the Senate Agriculture Subcommittee.  Her appointment was announced Wednesday.  The committee oversees commodities, crop insurance, and trade for farmers across the country.  Smith says the committee's biggest piece of business is passing a new Farm Bill, which will regulate national agriculture and food programs for the next five years.

