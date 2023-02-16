(Mankato, MN)--Minnesota U.S. Senator Tina Smith is the new chair of the Senate Agriculture Subcommittee. Her appointment was announced Wednesday. The committee oversees commodities, crop insurance, and trade for farmers across the country. Smith says the committee's biggest piece of business is passing a new Farm Bill, which will regulate national agriculture and food programs for the next five years.
Senator Smith is the new chair of Senate Ag Subcommittee
