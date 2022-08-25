MINNESOTA - [8/23/22] — On Wednesday (Aug. 24) U.S. Senator Tina Smith (D-Minn.) was in Alexandria, Minnesota to visit Alexandria Technical and Community College (ATCC) and learn about the Global Military Learning Network. She and Senator Amy Klobuchar secured $1.1 million in federal funding for earlier this year.
Senator Smith said of being in Alexandria….
Meanwhile, President of Alexandria Technical and Community College Michael Seymour said of having Senator Smith make a stop in Alexandria at the college…
The funding will go towards launching a pilot platform that will award credits for military learning and occupational experiences, streamline military admissions processes, develop a secure military-friendly enrollment portal, eliminate the cost of remedial coursework, and increase the number of military graduates available to meet workforce needs.
Senator Smith and Senator Klobuchar secured funding for this project through a process called “Congressionally Directed Spending” (CDS).