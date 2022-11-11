(St. Paul, MN)--Minneapolis Senator Kari Dziedzic is Senate Democrats' new leader after they grabbed a razor-thin, one-vote majority of seats in Tuesday's election. And Senate Republicans on Thursday elected East Grand Forks Senator Mark Johnson as their minority leader for the upcoming session. Johnson says "maybe we won't be able to regulate the bills and different things that are coming through, but I think we are gonna be able to hold the majority to their promises they made during (the) campaign."
Incoming Senate Majority Leader Dziedzic says together with the House DFL majority and Governor Tim Walz, "we will now get to work to deliver an agenda that moves Minnesota forward.”