Melissa Lopez Franzen

(Courtesy: Minnesota Senate)

(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota Senate Democrats are calling for gun violence prevention measures to be included in public safety legislation during a potential special legislative session. Senate Minority Leader Melissa Lopez Franzen, fellow D-F-L lawmakers, and gun violence prevention advocates are hosting a news conference today at the State Capitol. Senate Republican Majority Leader Jeremy Miller has said he’s not interested a special session.

Tags