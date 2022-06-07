(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota Senate Democrats are calling for gun violence prevention measures to be included in public safety legislation during a potential special legislative session. Senate Minority Leader Melissa Lopez Franzen, fellow D-F-L lawmakers, and gun violence prevention advocates are hosting a news conference today at the State Capitol. Senate Republican Majority Leader Jeremy Miller has said he’s not interested a special session.
Senate Democrats want gun violence prevention if there’s a special session
