(St. Paul, MN) -- A bill passed unanimously by the Minnesota Senate includes eight-and-a-half-million dollars in drought relief funding and one-point-five million for the response to avian influenza. Senator Torrey Westrom of Elbow Lake says one dairy farmer he talked to drives every week from the Melrose area down to Renville to pick up a semi load of wet beet pulp. He says “that's something they’ve never fed their dairy cattle before, but that’s what's getting them through.”
The House version of the bill has a provision to help restore trees damaged by the drought, but Representative Mike Sundin of Esko has signaled he’s willing to temporarily set that aside so the drought and avian flu package can move forward.