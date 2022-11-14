(Alexandria, MN)--Following the Democrats taking back the Minnesota Senate on Tuesday night, Sen. Torrey Westrom, R-Alexandria, had some comments concerning the election results and looking ahead. He said there was not much of a change statewide.
He says that there area a lot of important issues for families and taxpayers that they will focus on in the 2023 Legislative Session.
The Minnesota House will be controlled 70-64 by the DFL. In addition, the Senate will be in DFL control 34-33 when the session begins.
It’ll be the first time since 2013-14 that one party has a legislative trifecta.
Westrom beat two other challengers in this year's election.