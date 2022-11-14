Sen. Torrey Westrom comments on Tuesday night's election results

(Sen. Torrey Westrom picture courtesy: Minnesota Legislature)

(Alexandria, MN)--Following the Democrats taking back the Minnesota Senate on Tuesday night, Sen. Torrey Westrom, R-Alexandria, had some comments concerning the election results and looking ahead. He said there was not much of a change statewide.  

Sen. Torrey Westrom says overall there wasn't much of a change in Minnesota

He says that there area a lot of important issues for families and taxpayers that they will focus on in the 2023 Legislative Session. 

Sen. Westrom says families and taxpayers will be the focus next session

The Minnesota House will be controlled 70-64 by the DFL. In addition, the Senate will be in DFL control 34-33 when the session begins.

It’ll be the first time since 2013-14 that one party has a legislative trifecta. 

Westrom beat two other challengers in this year's election.

