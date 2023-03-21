(Alexandria, MN)—Minnesota State Sen. Torrey Westrom continues to recover following a snowmobile accident in Douglas County. Westrom on Facebook recently thanked “everyone who reached out following the snowmobile accident.” He says “your prayers, cares and concerns were very appreciated and heartening.” He says that it “turns out, I broke three ribs and received great care at Douglas County - Alomere Hospital immediately following the accident.”
Westrom says he has been able to work remotely with his office staff to keep in touch with his constituents while his “colleagues have stepped up” to present his legislative bills. He says he hopes to return to the Capitol soon.
Westrom was injured on March 12 when he was a passenger on a snowmobile on the north end of Lake Ida near Alexandria.