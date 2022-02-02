Former state Sen. Scott Jensen has won the Republican Party's latest gubernatorial straw poll. He picked up the support of 38% of activists who participated in Tuesday's precinct caucuses.
Meanwhile, Sen. Paul Gazelka finished second with 14%. Dermatologist Neil Shah came in third in the straw poll.
The results provide a snapshot of where core GOP activists stand with less than four months to go until a May endorsing convention.
TheGOP field of candidates are vying to challenge DFL Gov. Tim Walz in November’s election. Walz has announced that he will run for reelection.
Here locally in Douglas County, Jensen easily won the straw poll.