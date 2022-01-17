(St. Paul)--State Senator Bill Ingebrigtsen (R – Alexandria) announced on Monday that he would not seek re-election in 2022.
Ingebrigtsen was first elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2006 after a long career in law enforcement. During his time in St. Paul he has served as the Chair of the Senate’s Environment and Natural Resource Finance Committee since 2016. He spent 34 years in the Douglas County Minnesota Sheriff’s Department, serving as deputy sheriff from 1972 to 1991 and as sheriff from 1991 until 2007.
Ingebrigtsen is currently in his 5th term. He represents Minnesota Senate District 8 which covers parts of Douglas and Otter Tail Counties.
He and his wife Marilyn live in Alexandria.