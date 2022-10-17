(Avon, MN)--A man from Montana has been arrested after he crashed a stolen semi into a ditch late last week while being pursued by police along I-94.
According to the report, a white semi-tractor pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a forklift on it was reported stolen from a parking lot in Fridley. The owner of the vehicle was following it.
Area agencies in Stearns County set up to locate the stolen vehicle when the vehicle was located on I-94 near the exit of Stearns County Road 2 near St. Joseph. Avon police and other agencies attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the stolen semitractor-trailer refused. Officers performed a felony traffic stop and the driver was arrested without incident.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident.