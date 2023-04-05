(Otter Tail County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says one person is injured following a crash along I-94 in Otter Tail County Tuesday afternoon. According to the report, a Volvo Semi was traveling eastbound along Interstate 94, when it caught snow and went off roadway landing on its right side in the ditch. Michael Phillips, 29, of Ontario, California suffered non-life-threatening injures. He was taken to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls for his injuries.
Officials say the roads were snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.