Minnesota State Patrol

(Courtesy: Minnesota State Patrol)

(Fergus Falls, MN)--Two people have reportedly been injured in a semi crash in Otter Tail County. The crash took place Friday morning near Fergus Falls along I-94.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Volvo semi, driven by Gerald Donnell Price, 54, of Indianapolis, Indiana; was travelling westbound on I-94 when it lost control and rolled onto its passenger side blocking all westbound lanes.

Price was not injured but two passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash blocked westbound I-94 for several hours on Friday morning.

