(Fergus Falls, MN)--Two people have reportedly been injured in a semi crash in Otter Tail County. The crash took place Friday morning near Fergus Falls along I-94.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Volvo semi, driven by Gerald Donnell Price, 54, of Indianapolis, Indiana; was travelling westbound on I-94 when it lost control and rolled onto its passenger side blocking all westbound lanes.
Price was not injured but two passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash blocked westbound I-94 for several hours on Friday morning.