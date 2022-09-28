(Alexandria, MN)--Douglas County Auditor/Treasurer, Vicki Doehling, wants to remind property owners that second half real estate tax payments are due on or before Monday, October 17, 2022.
For customer convenience, Douglas County has a number of ways to accept property tax payments:
In-person at the County Auditor-Treasurer Office NEW LOCATION!
Douglas County Administration Bldg, 821 Cedar St – Lower Level
Drop box located in the parking lot of the NEW Douglas County Administration Building
821 Cedar Street – Parking Lot.
Online at www.co.douglas.mn.us by searching the Quick Links on the Home Page and selecting “Pay Property Taxes.”
Mail payment through U.S. Postal Service or overnight delivery service.
To avoid late payment, tax payments must be received or postmarked on or before Monday, October 17, 2022. Office hours are 8:00am-4:30pm, Monday thru Friday.
As an extra convenience for taxpayers, Douglas County offers an ACH direct payment program. When a taxpayers signs up for this program, their tax payment will automatically be taken out of their designated account on the tax due date. Participants will receive a notification letter two weeks prior to the tax due date. The ACH sign-up form is available on the county website at www.co.douglas.mn.us under “I Want To/Forms”. The form can be completed and returned to the Douglas County Auditor/Treasurer’s office at 821 Cedar St, Alexandria MN 56308. For more information, please call 320-762-3077.