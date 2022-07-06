(St. Cloud, MN)--Authorities continue to search Mississippi River Park in Stearns County for six-year-old Elle Ragin from Northfield. Police Chief Mark Elliot says Elle’s mother, Lisa Wade, was at the park June 23rd and searchers discovered her purse and cellphone in the river and Elle’s cellphone on land. Elliot told reporters Tuesday, “we are still extremely hopeful -- but based on the information and evidence we have at this time we are concerned that we may not be able to find her.”
Elle was last seen June 19th and her mother was found dead Saturday of an apparent suicide. Chief Elliot says Lisa’s family reported that she seemed distraught the week of June 25th.