(Morrison County, MN --The search continues for a missing woman from central Minnesota. Beth Super has been missing since last Saturday when she left her home in Flensburg in Morrison County, and then headed to a home in Todd County. The 60-year-old Super never arrived at her destination. Authorities have said that Super's vehicle was found 200 miles away in rural northwestern Minnesota but there's been no sign of the woman.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call local authorities.