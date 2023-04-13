Authorities continue to comb St. Croix River for missing teen

(Courtesy: City of Taylors Falls)

(Taylors Falls, MN)--The search is reportedly continuing for a missing 18-year-old who slipped and fell into the St. Croix River.  Authorities say D'Andrea Sanvig was at Interstate State Park Tuesday night when he fell from a rock ledge and landed in the water.  Multiple agencies combed the turbulent waters of the river yesterday until efforts were called off for the night.  Search efforts will resume this morning. (Thursday)

