Search expands for missing Winona woman

The search expands for a missing Winona woman as authorities asked for volunteers on Thursday in the search for Madeline "Maddi" Kingsbury.

(Winona, MN)--A massive search is being organized to find a missing Winona woman.  Authorities asked for volunteers on Thursday in the search for Madeline "Maddi" Kingsbury.  Kingsbury went missing last Friday after she and her partner dropped their children off at day care.  She failed to show up for work that day and never picked up the children.  Authorities have already led an extensive search for Kingsbury by foot, vehicle, water, and air.  

