(Alexandria, MN)--Scouts members from around the area are helping to put on the remembrance for 9/11 this weekend.
Once again, the grassy region near 3M in Alexandria will have the beautiful but somber sight of nearly 3,000 flags on display. Organizers say that the flags will be on display from 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 and run through 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. The flags will be put in the ground by Scouts BSA Troop 496 of Carlos and Miltona.
The public is invited to a ceremony that will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the 3M site. Area fire departments, police, and others will be on hand providing a moment of silence, a prayer for our nation, along with some music to commemorate the day.
The attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 killed 2,977 people.