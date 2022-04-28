(Rothsay, MN) -- The Rothsay School District says investigators didn't find anything after a school was evacuated following a bomb threat. Superintendent Wade Johnson says a note saying a bomb was going to go off was found early yesterday afternoon in an elementary bathroom. The building was evacuated and staff and students were taken to the Rothsay Fire Hall. Johnson says there is no reason to believe the threat was credible.
