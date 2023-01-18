Online options for school attendance being phased out

(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota school districts are phasing out options for online school attendance.  Virtual education at the pre-K through 12th grade levels has been offered by a number of schools since the COVID-19 lockdowns began.  Options for parents who want their children to continue learning online are being severely limited as the pandemic wanes.  Online education options nearly doubled in Minnesota between the fall of 2020 and this year.

