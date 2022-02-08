(Benson, MN) -- A school bus with eight children on board was hit by a pickup yesterday morning (Monday) on a county road three miles northwest of Benson. The impact pushed the bus into the ditch but it did not tip over.
One child on the bus hit his head and was taken to a local hospital for observation -- as was the pickup driver, a 23-year-old man from Benson. Ambulance personnel checked out the other children after they were put on a second bus to keep warm.
The bus driver, a 69-year-old man from Clontarf, was not injured.