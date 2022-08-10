District 206 school board Primary Election results

(Courtesy: District 206)

(Alexandria, MN)--Preliminary numbers from Tuesday's Primary election show that Shawn Reilly and Lynn Lommen are the winners in the position 3 Alexandria school board race.  While, Sandy Susag and Laura Knudsen are the winners in the position 4 primary race.

The two top vote-getters in Tuesday's Primary for each position will appear on the ballot on November 8th.

Position 3 results:

25 of 25 precincts reporting

Lynne Lommen — 1,442

Joel Novak — 645

Greg Odell — 521

Shawn Reilly — 1,880

(The long-time incumbent, Dr. Dean Anderson, decided not to file for re-election.)

Position 4 results:

25 of 25 precincts reporting

Sandy Susag (incumbent) — 2,240

Laura Knudsen — 1,744

Dennis Conn (he's on the ballot but he withdrew from the race) — 515

