(Alexandria, MN)--Preliminary numbers from Tuesday's Primary election show that Shawn Reilly and Lynn Lommen are the winners in the position 3 Alexandria school board race. While, Sandy Susag and Laura Knudsen are the winners in the position 4 primary race.
The two top vote-getters in Tuesday's Primary for each position will appear on the ballot on November 8th.
Position 3 results:
25 of 25 precincts reporting
Lynne Lommen — 1,442
Joel Novak — 645
Greg Odell — 521
Shawn Reilly — 1,880
(The long-time incumbent, Dr. Dean Anderson, decided not to file for re-election.)
Position 4 results:
25 of 25 precincts reporting
Sandy Susag (incumbent) — 2,240
Laura Knudsen — 1,744
Dennis Conn (he's on the ballot but he withdrew from the race) — 515