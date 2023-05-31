(Undated)--The Storm Prediction Center says that Minnesota has a marginal risk of severe weather today. (Wednesday) Forecasters say that scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon. They say that the threat for severe weather is currently low, however, locally heavy downpours are expected.
The area could certainly use some rain as conditions are very dry across the state.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
420 AM CDT Wed May 31 2023
Douglas-Todd-Morrison-Mille Lacs-Kanabec-Stevens-Pope-Stearns-
Benton-Sherburne-Isanti-Chisago-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-
Kandiyohi-Meeker-Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey-Washington-
Yellow Medicine-Renville-McLeod-Sibley-Carver-Scott-Dakota-
Redwood-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Rice-Goodhue-Watonwan-Blue Earth-
Waseca-Steele-Martin-Faribault-Freeborn-Polk-Barron-Rusk-
St. Croix-Pierce-Dunn-Pepin-Eau Claire-
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of central and
southern Minnesota, and west central Wisconsin.
.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon.
The threat for severe weather is low, though locally heavy
downpours are expected.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday.
On and off, primarily afternoon and evening thunderstorm chances will continue into early next week. The risk for severe weather is low but locally heavy rain is possible.