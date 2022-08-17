(Undated)--The Storm Prediction Center says that Minnesota could see some showers and isolated thunderstorms on Thursday into Friday. At this stage, it looks like only a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms will be possible with the best chance of rain for west central and central Minnesota Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.
Officials say the best chance of storms across the Central Plains will be found in parts of Nebraska on Thursday.
Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible early Saturday before high pressure starts to build back into the region for the weekend.