SBA disaster loan deadline approaching in Minnesota

(Undated)--The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) reminds businesses, non-profit organizations, homeowners, and renters in Minnesota of the Sept. 23 deadline to apply for physical damage disaster loans. Anyone in the declared counties with physical property damage caused by severe thunderstorms and tornadoes on May 29-30 should apply for the low-interest disaster loan program.
The declaration covers Douglas County and the adjacent counties of Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stearns, Stevens and Todd in Minnesota.
Officials say that interest rates are as low as 2.935 percent for businesses, 1.875 percent for nonprofit organizations, and 1.688 percent for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years. The SBA sets the loan amounts and terms based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration # 17534.