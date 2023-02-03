(St. Cloud, MN)--A man from central has pleaded guilty to a criminal sexual conduct charge after grooming a 14-year-old girl on a social media app.
Zachary Sureth, 23, of Sauk Centre, reportedly convinced a girl to send pictures and videos of herself in sexually explicit poses and then met up with her to have sex.
According to court records, the crimes came to light when the girl's mother discovered sexually explicit messages on the girl's phone. The child was brought to the Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview where she admitted to meeting Sureth for sex on three separate occasions.
Sureth pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct.
He'll be sentenced on June 2nd.