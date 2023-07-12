(Stearns County, MN)--A man from central Minnesota has been sentenced for his role in an ATV crash that killed another man in August 2021. Wilder Kuhlmann, 22, of Sauk Centre, pleaded guilty to Criminal Vehicular Homicide - Operation of a Motor Vehicle in a Grossly Negligent Manner in April. A Stearns County judge has given Kuhlmann a stayed sentence of just under five years in prison. Kuhlmann will be on probation for 10 years.
The crash reportedly took place on the Lake Wobegon Trail east of Sauk Centre. Kuhlmann, who was 20-years-old at the time, was driving a four-wheeler westbound on the trail with another person riding on the front rack. The ATV then reportedly struck 50-year-old Scott Nathe and 35-year-old Margaret Stepan who were walking down the trail. Officials say all four people were taken to the hospital where Nathe later died.
Authorities says alcohol was a contributing factor in the incident.