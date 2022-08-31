(Melrose Township, MN)--The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to a farming accident in a field near the intersection of 360th Avenue and County Road 17 in Melrose Township-- approximately 3 miles north of the City of Melrose.
Upon arrival deputies learned that Eric Zirbes, 45, of Melrose, was operating a self-propelled Discbine in a nearby alfalfa field when Michael Zirbes, 76, of Sauk Centre, had stopped by and was speaking to Eric. While climbing down the ladder on the side of the equipment, Michael fell to the ground. The height of the fall was estimated to be 5 to 6 feet. He came to rest against the equipment's tire. Michael was treated on scene and taken to the Melrose Hospital where he died as a result of the accident.
The incident remains under investigation.