(Undated)--The Saturday Art Market gets underway this weekend at Big Ole Park on the north end of Broadway in Alexandria. It will run every Saturday throughout the summer. Visitors will be able to visit with local artists and shop their offerings. Coffee and food items will be available near the market.
In addition, there will also be great music each Saturday. This weekend it’s ParaDocx to perform at the Saturday Art Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The duo includes retired physicians John Emblom and Bill Glade.
Bill Glade says the music line-up this summer with featurea variety
The Art Market, which is held next to Alexandria’s Farmer’s Market, runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from May 27 through September 2.