(Alexandria, MN)--This Saturday, it’s the Saturday Art Market. Entertaining the crowd will be Kayla and Ray Nobles. The Nobles are a husband/wife acoustic folk/pop duo performing a dynamic and entertaining variety of music styles, including folk, country, pop, and rock.
During the Saturday Art Market, you can visit with local artists and shop their offerings while enjoying food, kids’ activities, and different live music each week.
The Saturday Art Market will take place from 9 am to 2 p.m at Big Ole Central Park in downtown Alexandria.