(Alexandria, MN)--Singer/songwriter/guitarist Sara Severson has been touching others around the area with her music in so many ways over the years. Many know her as "Blonde" of Blonde & the Bohunk. With that duo, she is bringing life to any party or event.
However, Sara also touches people's lives in the final chapter of their life where she is a therapeutic musician for Knute Nelson. She will play music and sing to them in an effort to comfort them as they are dealing with failing health and dying.
She recently used her music to write a song with a former Knute Nelson Hospice patient, Kirk. Sara calls it her own "bucket list song."
She said that she "had the privilege of writing this song with my KN Hospice patient Kirk." She said that she is "so lucky to get to do this kind of stuff."
Sara said the idea of the song "Fly Away" came at a "recent therapeutic music session" where Kirk shared with her "a beautiful melody he came up with on the guitar." She knew at that time that this was the "start of something special."
Kirk told her to "take it home and do what I wanted" with the song. She finished "their song" and had it professionally recorded by her musician friend, Jim Anderson. She said that "Jim took our vision of the song to a whole new level."
Kirk recently passed away and since then Sara has released the song "Fly Away" publicly. The song can be found at : https://youtu.be/vYurfRNAURM. The song is also available to buy and stream now.